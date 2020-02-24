Khulna Shipyard Ltd hands over 2 pilot vessels to PPA





Managing Director of KSY Captain M Sazedul Karim handed over the protocol of delivery and acceptance documents to the State Minister for shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP.

The ceremony was held at the shipyard premises where additional shipping secretary Tariqul Islam, Chairman of Payra Port Authority (PPA) Commodore M Zahangir Alam, chairman of Mongla Port Authority (MPA) Rear Admiral SM Abul Kalam Azad, Commander of Khulna naval area Rear Admiral Muhammad Musa, senior navy and KSY officers, among others, were present.

The state minister Khalid attended the ceremony as chief guest while Khulna Shipyard Managing Director Captain M Sazedul Karim delivered the welcome speech at the programme.

















