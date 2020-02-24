Two bikers killed in city road accident

Two young men riding a motorbike were killed after being hit by a passenger bus in front of BNS tower in Uttara's House Building area on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Fahad, 25, and Russel, 24.

Tapan Chandra Saha, officer-in-charge of Uttara Paschim Thana, said Russel was killed on the spot after the accident around 10:45am.

Fahad was taken to Kurmitola General Hospital where doctor pronounced him dead, OC added.

He said six friends had set out from Jatrabari in the morning on three motorcycles for Uttara. -UNB










