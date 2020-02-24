Man held for killing wife in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 23: Police here on Sunday arrested a man from Kandirpara area of Cumilla city over the killing of his wife in Chattogram in 2018.

The arrestee was identified as Md Joynal Abedin, 32, son of late Ruhul Amin.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police arrested Joynal from a tea stall in Kandirpara area, said officer-in-charge of Bakalia Police Station Md Nizam Uddin.

Later, he confessed to his crime before a court in Chattogram, he said.

Joynal used to have frequent discord with his wife Roksana Begum, mother of four.





