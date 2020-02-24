Nat'l moon sighting committee meets today

The National Moon Sighting Committee will meet on Monday to fix the date of Shab-e-Meraj after reviewing reports on appearance of new moon of the holy month Rajab of Hijri 1441.

The meeting will be held at the meeting room of Islamic Foundation (IF) at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 6:15pm with State Minister for Religious Affairs and National Moon Sighting Committee President Advocate Sheikh Md Abdullah in the chair, said a press release here on Sunday. -BSS











