Today is the 5th death anniversary of Md Rafiuddin Bablu, former managing director of Modhu-mita Group.He is the youngest son of late Md Sirajuddin, founder of Modhumita Group.Family members of the deceased requested to all the relatives and admirers to pray for the salvation of the departed soul.