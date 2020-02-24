Video
Monday, 24 February, 2020
Jashore hospital records rise in patients

Published : Monday, 24 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

JASHORE, Feb 23: The Jessore General Hospital has reported a rise in the number of patients in recent days.
"People are suffering from various diseases due to seasonal change," said the hospital's Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Arif Ahmed.
On Sunday morning, eight people were hospitalised. At least 70 patients were admitted to the hospital on Saturday.
In the last seven days, 166 patients, including 33 children, were admitted to the hospital.
Dr Arif suggested washing hands, legs and faces with soap properly after using toilet, and avoid eating stale food. "We have to remain cautious," he said.
Md Delwar Hossain, a doctor at the emergency department of the hospital, said 123 people, including children, suffering from diarrhoea were hospitalised last week. Thirteen children, who had been suffering from other diseases, were also admitted to the hospital during this period, he said.    -UNB


