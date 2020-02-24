Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 February, 2020, 5:49 AM
Home City News

The forgotten Language Movement Hero

Published : Monday, 24 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

The forgotten Language Movement Hero

The forgotten Language Movement Hero

PANCHAGRAH, Feb 23: Mohammad Sultan was one of the Dhaka University (DU) students who joined the Great Language Movement in 1952 defying the section 144 to establish Bangla as one of the state languages of erstwhile Pakistan. He also hoisted the black flag for the first time on the DU campus.
Although almost seven decades have elapsed since then, Language Movement hero Mohammad Sultan is yet to get any national recognition. He was honoured locally but never awarded the coveted Ekushey Padak in the last 49 years since the country's independence.
Born at Majhgram village of Boda upazila of Panchagarh district (then Dinajpur district) on December 24, 1926, Sultan was the fifth among children of police officer Shamsher Ali and his wife Gulzannessa. He passed away at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in 1983 at the age of 57.
He passed the entrance examination from Jessore Zilla School, received his graduation degree from Rajshahi College and completed his Master's in political science from the DU in 1953.
Some of the roads in Dhanmondi area of the capital were named after the Language Movement heroes in 2007 to make sure that they are remembered every day. As part of it, Road-3 of the posh area was named after Mohammad Sultan.
But there is no initiative to recognise this language hero.
In 2013, Mohammad Sultan was honoured posthumously by the district administration. Then deputy commissioner Bonomali Bhowmik handed over the award to his two daughters-Sushmita Sultana and Chandona Sultana.
Besides, Sultan Book Fair is being arranged every year in the district from 2012 following an initiative of the district administration.
Along with this, Boda-Mareya road has been named after the language hero but the announcement to install his mural is yet to be implemented.
If anybody wants to know about him, where they get the information as his name and contribution have not been mentioned also in any history book as well as textbook, questioned his family members.
Sultan's nephew Quamruzzaman Rubel said his uncle was a dedicated language hero.
He was also imprisoned by Pakistani rulers for publishing a book during the Language Movement. But his contribution remains out of the sight, he said.
The present generation has no information about his contribution as there is still no recognition from the state, Quamruzzaman said. "If the government takes an initiative to install mural or memorial in recognition of his contribution, this will be a matter of great pleasure for the family."
Halima Akhter Sampa, a student of Majhgram village, said they have only heard about Sultan's name but did not know anything about him although he is a pride of the district.
Sultan's heath started falling following the death of his wife Nurjahan Sultan Nora in 1978. Also the lifetime member of Bangla Academy and Vice-chairman of Bangladesh Book Publishers Committee, the Language Hero breathed his last at the DMCH on December 31, 1983.
He was buried by his wife's grave at Jurain Graveyard in the capital. After his death, his students managed money for buying the land at the graveyard as there was no money of his own.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NUB holds freshers’ reception
Atiqul Islam reappointed as NSU VC
CUET organises workshop on climate change
One held with huge fake notes
Khulna Shipyard Ltd hands over 2 pilot vessels to PPA
Analog cable-TV service costs govt Tk 12,000cr a year: Info Minister
Two bikers killed in city road accident
Man held for killing wife in Ctg


Latest News
Tigresses looking to focus on own game
Bangladesh to overtake Malaysia, Singapore by 2024: Minister
RAB raids Papiya’s city houses
Trump says he would sign a peace deal with the Taliban
Mashrafe returns to lead host side for Zimbabwe ODIs
IEDCR asks not to visit corona virus affected countries
GP pays Tk 1,000 crore to BTRC
Three factories closed in Savar
4 hurt in Turag BCL attack
Youth stabbed dead in Cumilla
Most Read News
COVID-19: An impending threat for Bangladesh RMG
Trump says he would sign a peace deal with the Taliban
2 hurt in IU BCL factional clash
HC adjourns hearing on Khaleda’s bail plea till Feb 27
Rizvi, nine others hurt as police baton-charge BNP procession
Jolie lauds BD’s leadership role in Rohingya crisis
FM hopeful of reopening Malaysia labour market
School for mentally challenged children in each dist soon
Mother, daughter killed as bus overturns
How Digital Inclusion made Bangladesh a Standout South Asian Economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft