

Navy chief off to Germany

Assistant Navy Chief (operations) and Navy Administration Authority Dhaka formally saw him off at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport during this time, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) release said here on Sunday.

During the visit, the Navy Chief will visit the progress of two Maritime Patrol Aircrafts (MPAs) which are now being constructed for the Bangladesh Navy in Germany.

Apart from this, he will also visit different activities of the MPA construction company-Rough Aerospace in Germany.

The Bangladesh Navy Chief Aurangzeb Chowdhury will exchange views with other delegates of the company including its Managing Director Mr Felix Amman during his visit. Other two Navy officials and his wife are accompanied him. The Navy Chief will return home on February 28, the release added. -BSS



















