Monday, 24 February, 2020, 5:49 AM
Two new dengue cases reported

Published : Monday, 24 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

Two new dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours until 8am on Sunday, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
According to the daily update from DGHS, three dengue patients, including two in the capital, are being treated at hospitals across the country.
Since the beginning of this year, 239 dengue cases were reported. Of them, 236 had been discharged from hospitals. Bangladesh experienced a massive dengue outbreak last year.
The government confirmed that dengue had claimed the lives of 164 people in 2019.    -UNB



