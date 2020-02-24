Video
Monday, 24 February, 2020, 5:49 AM
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Afghan phone services restored

Published : Monday, 24 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

KUNDUZ, Feb 23: Mobile phone services were restored across swathes of Taliban-contested areas of Afghanistan over the weekend as a partial truce with the militants held for a second day.
The Taliban, US and Afghan forces are currently overseeing a week-long "reduction in violence" that kicked off on Saturday.
The commitment has seen fighting drop dramatically and is set to pave the way for an American withdrawal deal to be signed later this week.
There have been reports of small clashes in rural areas, but no major attacks that have long defined the conflict have erupted, allowing telecoms operators to restore networks.
"For almost three years, all the telecom networks were not working at night in Kunduz province due to the Taliban threats," said Akhtar Mohammad, the head of provincial telecommunication offices, saying most networks had now been restored.    -AFP


