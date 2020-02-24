Banned Thai party says junta helped 1MDB cover-up





BANGKOK, Feb 23: A banned Thai opposition party on Sunday accused the former military junta of helping cover up Malaysia's multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal, urging Thais to demand the truth ahead of a censure debate against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.The Future Forward Party, the third-largest party in parliament, was dissolved on Friday by Thailand's Constitutional Court over a loan it took from its billionaire founder.Future Forward's spokeswoman, Pannika Wanich, told reporters at a news conference on Sunday that the junta had worked with Malaysia's former government to arrest a whistleblower in the 1MDB case in 2015 and had allowed financial criminals to operate in Thailand, risking the country's international ties."The junta government yearned for international acceptance after the coup...and formed a dark alliance with Malaysia," Pannika said. -REUTERS