Schools in Kashmir to reopen today after six months





Earlier attempts by government to get students back to schools from August 19 mostly failed but with the start of new academic session the officials said they are hopeful this time of the return of academic activity in the educational institutions owing to the positive response of parents, students and school administrations.

"Everything is ready and everyone is positive about the opening of schools. Parents and civil society have contributed while the teachers as well as students are motivated a lot," said Director, School Education Kashmir, Mohammad Younis Malik.

He said that the timing for the schools falling within the Srinagar's municipal limits will be 10:00 am to 3 pm while in rest of Kashmir division timing will be 10:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Students and their parents this time are upbeat about reopening of schools. Some school administrations have also informed the students beforehand about the schedule of opening and the timing of bus facilities.

"Politically and economically, Jammu and Kashmir lost a lot since August 5. Our kids lost educationally and now it will be prudent to arrest further loss by sending our wards to schools," said Haseena Maqbool, mother of two school going children.









"I have kept the uniforms of my children ready. They also had a haircut. I just hope that things remain calm," she said.

There are some 13800 schools across the valley where some 1.2 million students study. -HT



SRINAGAR, Feb 23: Schools will open on Monday after winter vacations in Kashmir where students have remained away from classes for over six months since the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5 last year.Earlier attempts by government to get students back to schools from August 19 mostly failed but with the start of new academic session the officials said they are hopeful this time of the return of academic activity in the educational institutions owing to the positive response of parents, students and school administrations."Everything is ready and everyone is positive about the opening of schools. Parents and civil society have contributed while the teachers as well as students are motivated a lot," said Director, School Education Kashmir, Mohammad Younis Malik.He said that the timing for the schools falling within the Srinagar's municipal limits will be 10:00 am to 3 pm while in rest of Kashmir division timing will be 10:30 am to 3:30 pm.Students and their parents this time are upbeat about reopening of schools. Some school administrations have also informed the students beforehand about the schedule of opening and the timing of bus facilities."Politically and economically, Jammu and Kashmir lost a lot since August 5. Our kids lost educationally and now it will be prudent to arrest further loss by sending our wards to schools," said Haseena Maqbool, mother of two school going children."I have kept the uniforms of my children ready. They also had a haircut. I just hope that things remain calm," she said.There are some 13800 schools across the valley where some 1.2 million students study. -HT