Monday, 24 February, 2020, 5:48 AM
Iran’s ‘cup of poison’? Hardline win may point to US talks

Published : Monday, 24 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

DUBAI, Feb 23: Anti-Western hardliners are set to sweep Iran's parliamentary elections and appear favourites to clinch the presidency next year, but an economic crisis could force them to engage with the United States despite their tightening grip on power.
Tehran has ruled out any talks with Washington unless it lifts crippling sanctions reimposed on Iran after U.S. President Donald Trump exited a 2015 multinational nuclear pact with Iran and demanded a broader deal.
But growing discontent over economic hardship, which led many Iranians to abstain from Friday's vote, could force the Islamic Republic's clerical rulers to choose diplomacy over the kind of confrontation that almost led to all-out war in January.
Some insiders said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei may have to drink "the cup of poison", citing a phrase used by his predecessor Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini when he agreed to a U.N.-mediated truce that ended the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war.
Iran's fragile economy, weakened by a U.S. "maximum pressure" campaign that has choked vital oil exports and by corruption and mismanagement alienating many Iranians, leaves the Iranian authorities with few options.
The killing of Iran's most prominent commander Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone attack in Baghdad and Tehran's retaliation by launching missile attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq brought the arch foes to the brink of war in January.
"Iran is just one systemic crisis away from the breaking point," Michael Tanchum, senior fellow at the Austrian Institute for European and Security Policy (AIES), told Reuters.    -REUETRS


