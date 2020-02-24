Video
Monday, 24 February, 2020, 5:48 AM
US president may get ‘trump platter’ at iconic Delhi restaurant

Published : Monday, 24 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

NEW DELHI, Feb 23: A ''Trump platter'', which will have signature dishes from ITC Maurya's restaurant Bukhara with a little customisation, is likely to be on the menu for US President Donald Trump during his first state visit to India, sources said.
The Bukhara restaurant, which has hosted several heads of states, including former US presidents, has not altered its menu for the last 41 years.
Like his predecessors, President Trump is likely to dine at the iconic restaurant where a ''Trump platter'' is likely to be offered to him. It will be customised according to his taste, the sources said.
The hotel, however, has not revealed anything about the arrangements made for POTUS, including the food.
Barack Obama had visited India twice in 2010 and 2015 as the president and he was served the ''Obama platter''. Since then, the dish has become a part of the menu and is also very popular among the guests.    -NDTV















