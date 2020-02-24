Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 February, 2020, 5:48 AM
Home Foreign News

Clashes during CAA protests in Delhi, Aligarh

Published : Monday, 24 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

NEW DELHI, Feb 23: A large number of police personnel have been deployed at Delhi's Jaffrabad where hundreds of women are staging a sit-in protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Over 800 people blocked the road below the Jaffrabad metro line which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.
The women, carrying the tricolour and raising slogans, said they would not move from the site till the Centre revoke Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).
The women protesters are also supporting Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who has called for a nationwide strike earlier this month said that "quotas and reservations for promotions for government jobs is not a fundamental right".
Amid the protests, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that the entry and exit of Jaffrabad station have been closed and trains will not be halting at this station. Another officer said police fired a few rounds of tear gases to disperse the clashing groups.
Some people have been reportedly injured in the stone pelting and police continued to monitor the situation which was tense. The clashes, news reports said, took place between a group in support of CAA and one opposed to it, near Maujpur Chowk.    -NDTV


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Vietnam Nobel nominee dies
Afghan phone services restored
Syria summit on March 5
Sanders wins big in Nevada, stretching lead in Democratic race
Banned Thai party says junta helped 1MDB cover-up
Schools in Kashmir to reopen today after six months
Iran’s ‘cup of poison’? Hardline win may point to US talks
US president may get ‘trump platter’ at iconic Delhi restaurant


Latest News
Tigresses looking to focus on own game
Bangladesh to overtake Malaysia, Singapore by 2024: Minister
RAB raids Papiya’s city houses
Trump says he would sign a peace deal with the Taliban
Mashrafe returns to lead host side for Zimbabwe ODIs
IEDCR asks not to visit corona virus affected countries
GP pays Tk 1,000 crore to BTRC
Three factories closed in Savar
4 hurt in Turag BCL attack
Youth stabbed dead in Cumilla
Most Read News
COVID-19: An impending threat for Bangladesh RMG
Trump says he would sign a peace deal with the Taliban
2 hurt in IU BCL factional clash
HC adjourns hearing on Khaleda’s bail plea till Feb 27
Rizvi, nine others hurt as police baton-charge BNP procession
Jolie lauds BD’s leadership role in Rohingya crisis
FM hopeful of reopening Malaysia labour market
School for mentally challenged children in each dist soon
Mother, daughter killed as bus overturns
How Digital Inclusion made Bangladesh a Standout South Asian Economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft