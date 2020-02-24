Clashes during CAA protests in Delhi, Aligarh





Over 800 people blocked the road below the Jaffrabad metro line which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.

The women, carrying the tricolour and raising slogans, said they would not move from the site till the Centre revoke Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The women protesters are also supporting Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who has called for a nationwide strike earlier this month said that "quotas and reservations for promotions for government jobs is not a fundamental right".

Amid the protests, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that the entry and exit of Jaffrabad station have been closed and trains will not be halting at this station. Another officer said police fired a few rounds of tear gases to disperse the clashing groups.

Some people have been reportedly injured in the stone pelting and police continued to monitor the situation which was tense. The clashes, news reports said, took place between a group in support of CAA and one opposed to it, near Maujpur Chowk. -NDTV

































NEW DELHI, Feb 23: A large number of police personnel have been deployed at Delhi's Jaffrabad where hundreds of women are staging a sit-in protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).Over 800 people blocked the road below the Jaffrabad metro line which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.The women, carrying the tricolour and raising slogans, said they would not move from the site till the Centre revoke Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).The women protesters are also supporting Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who has called for a nationwide strike earlier this month said that "quotas and reservations for promotions for government jobs is not a fundamental right".Amid the protests, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that the entry and exit of Jaffrabad station have been closed and trains will not be halting at this station. Another officer said police fired a few rounds of tear gases to disperse the clashing groups.Some people have been reportedly injured in the stone pelting and police continued to monitor the situation which was tense. The clashes, news reports said, took place between a group in support of CAA and one opposed to it, near Maujpur Chowk. -NDTV