Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 February, 2020, 5:48 AM
Home Art & Culture

Roger Waters of Pink Floyd joins Assange supporters in London protest march

Published : Monday, 24 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Roger Waters of Pink Floyd joins Assange supporters in London protest march

Roger Waters of Pink Floyd joins Assange supporters in London protest march

Hundreds of people including Roger Waters, co-founder of the Pink Floyd rock group, and designer Vivienne Westwood, marched through central London on Saturday demanding that jailed Wikileaks founder Julian Assange be released.
A London court begins hearings on Monday to decide whether the Australian-born Assange should be extradited to the United States, almost a decade after WikiLeaks enraged Washington by publishing secret U.S. documents.
The 48-year-old, who spent seven years holed up in Ecuador's London embassy before being dragged out last April, is wanted by the U.S. on 18 criminal counts of conspiring to hack government computers and violating an espionage law and could spend decades in prison if convicted.
A hero to admirers who say he has exposed abuses of power, Assange is cast by critics as a dangerous enemy of the state who has undermined Western security. He says the extradition is politically motivated by those embarrassed by his revelations.
Waving placards declaring "Journalism is not a crime" and "The truth will set you free", the protesters on Saturday marched from Australia House to Parliament Square where they were addressed by Assange's father, John Shipton.
Shipton has said Assange's long confinement indoors has damaged his health and fears that sending his son to the United States would be akin to a death sentence.
On Thursday, Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europe's Human Rights Commissioner, said Assange should not be extradited because it would have a chilling effect on press freedom.
On Friday, Assange lawyer Eric Dupond-Moretti told Europe 1 radio that Assange's legal team would be in contact with French President Emmanuel Macron to make the case for Assange to get asylum in France.
Assange has said his youngest child and the child's mother are French but a previous asylum request was rejected by France in 2015.
Hopes briefly rose among Assange's supporters this week on reports that he might even get a pardon from U.S. President Donald Trump.
But the White House was quick to deny that Trump had offered to pardon Assange if he were to say that the Russians were not involved in an email leak that damaged Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign against Trump.
The extradition hearings at Woolwich Crown Court will be held in two parts, with the second section not starting until May to allow both sides more time to gather evidence.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shawn Mendes working on new album
Roger Waters of Pink Floyd joins Assange supporters in London protest march
Remembering Zillur Rahman Siddiqui on 92nd birth anniversary
Poet Sikdar Aminul Haq posthumously receives ‘Ekushey Padak’
Friends to reunite for one-off special on HBO Max
Finding a purpose: Johnny Depp plays a troubled genius in ‘Minamata’
Sonam Kapoor lashes out at Ali Abbas Zafar for Mr India trilogy
Faridur Reza Sagar turns 65


Latest News
Tigresses looking to focus on own game
Bangladesh to overtake Malaysia, Singapore by 2024: Minister
RAB raids Papiya’s city houses
Trump says he would sign a peace deal with the Taliban
Mashrafe returns to lead host side for Zimbabwe ODIs
IEDCR asks not to visit corona virus affected countries
GP pays Tk 1,000 crore to BTRC
Three factories closed in Savar
4 hurt in Turag BCL attack
Youth stabbed dead in Cumilla
Most Read News
COVID-19: An impending threat for Bangladesh RMG
Trump says he would sign a peace deal with the Taliban
2 hurt in IU BCL factional clash
HC adjourns hearing on Khaleda’s bail plea till Feb 27
Rizvi, nine others hurt as police baton-charge BNP procession
Jolie lauds BD’s leadership role in Rohingya crisis
School for mentally challenged children in each dist soon
FM hopeful of reopening Malaysia labour market
Mother, daughter killed as bus overturns
How Digital Inclusion made Bangladesh a Standout South Asian Economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft