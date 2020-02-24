Video
Zidane admits Hazard injury 'doesn't look good' ahead of City test

Published : Monday, 24 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

MADRID, FEB 23: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane admitted that the injury Eden Hazard suffered on Saturday "doesn't look good", four days before their Champions League clash with Manchester City.
Hazard was substituted in the second half of the 1-0 defeat at Levante and was then pictured with an ice pack around the same right foot he broke in November.
"It doesn't look good," said Zidane. "It can become weak where you've had an injury. It is a blow, let's see. It's sore now but we'll see tomorrow, when we do more tests."
The Belgian now appears to be unlikely to face City, whom Madrid play at the Santiago Bernabeu in the last-16 first leg on Wednesday.




Since joining Real Madrid from Chelsea last year, Hazard has endured a stop-start season in Spain.
He injured his hamstring the day before Real's opening fixture in August and then broke his foot in November.
Hazard made his first start in almost three months against Celta Vigo last weekend and started again at Levante, with a view to regaining sharpness before the City showdown.
Real surrendered first place in La Liga to Barcelona, whom they host in the Clasico next Sunday.    -AFP



