Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 February, 2020, 5:47 AM
Home Sports

Chelsea see off Spurs as Jesus grabs late ManC winner

Published : Monday, 24 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

Leicester City's English defender Ben Chilwell (R) tackles Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Manchester City at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on February 22, 2020. photo: AFP

Leicester City's English defender Ben Chilwell (R) tackles Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Manchester City at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on February 22, 2020. photo: AFP

LONDON, FEB 23: Chelsea strengthened their grip on a Premier League top-four place on Saturday by beating London rivals Tottenham 2-1 as Manchester City edged past Leicester despite another attack of the penalty jitters.
Sheffield United will rue missing out on the chance to clamber above Tottenham into fifth place after drawing at home to struggling Brighton.
Liverpool's staggering 19-point lead over second-placed Manchester City means the title race is effectively over, with much of the focus turning to the scramble to qualify for next season's Champions League.
Frank Lampard's fourth-placed Chelsea went into their match against Jose Mourinho's Spurs at Stamford Bridge without a win in their past four Premier League matches and just one point clear of Spurs.
Fringe players Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso were recalled by Lampard and both rewarded their manager's confidence by scoring in the home win.
The result means Lampard has completed a league double against his former boss this season after their 2-0 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December.
But the match was overshadowed by a VAR controversy, with officials ruling that Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso did not deserve to be sent off for a "leg breaker" stamp on Cesar Azpilicueta.
World Cup winner Giroud put Chelsea ahead in the 15th minute when he reacted quickest to finish beyond Hugo Lloris after Ross Barkley had struck a post.
Chelsea doubled their advantage three minutes into the second half, Alonso drilling in a first-time shot after being set up by Barkley.




Alonso's free-kick hit the bar before Antonio Rudiger deflected Erik Lamela's shot into his own net in the 89th minute to give Spurs late hope.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Zidane admits Hazard injury 'doesn't look good' ahead of City test
Chelsea see off Spurs as Jesus grabs late ManC winner
Klopp writes to 'cheeky' ManU fan who wants Liverpool to lose
Boult fired up as New Zealand have India on the ropes
Barca jump above defeated Madrid before Clasico
Ronaldo marks 1,000th game with record-equalling goal
Bangabandhu memorial cricket tournament-2020
Nasrin Academy rout Gallactico Sylhet 12-0


Latest News
Tigresses looking to focus on own game
Bangladesh to overtake Malaysia, Singapore by 2024: Minister
RAB raids Papiya’s city houses
Trump says he would sign a peace deal with the Taliban
Mashrafe returns to lead host side for Zimbabwe ODIs
IEDCR asks not to visit corona virus affected countries
GP pays Tk 1,000 crore to BTRC
Three factories closed in Savar
4 hurt in Turag BCL attack
Youth stabbed dead in Cumilla
Most Read News
COVID-19: An impending threat for Bangladesh RMG
Trump says he would sign a peace deal with the Taliban
2 hurt in IU BCL factional clash
HC adjourns hearing on Khaleda’s bail plea till Feb 27
Rizvi, nine others hurt as police baton-charge BNP procession
Jolie lauds BD’s leadership role in Rohingya crisis
School for mentally challenged children in each dist soon
FM hopeful of reopening Malaysia labour market
Mother, daughter killed as bus overturns
How Digital Inclusion made Bangladesh a Standout South Asian Economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft