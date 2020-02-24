Video
Monday, 24 February, 2020, 5:47 AM
Sports

Klopp writes to 'cheeky' ManU fan who wants Liverpool to lose

Published : Monday, 24 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, FEB 23: Jurgen Klopp has sent a letter to a "cheeky" young Manchester United fan explaining that he can not grant his request for Liverpool to lose matches so they do not win the Premier League.
With his side 22 points clear of Manchester City it would take more than a few defeats to prevent Klopp's unbeaten side from being crowned English champions for the first time since 1990. Daragh Curley, 10, from Northern Ireland, wrote to Klopp saying Liverpool were "winning too many games".




"If you win nine more games then you have the best unbeaten run in English football," he said. "Being a United fan that is very sad. "So the next time Liverpool play, please make them lose. You should just let the other team score. I hope I have convinced you to not win the league or any other match ever again."    -AFP


