Monday, 24 February, 2020, 5:47 AM
Nasrin Academy rout Gallactico Sylhet 12-0

Published : Monday, 24 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Women's Football Nasrin Sports Academy earned an empathic 12-0 goals victory over Spartan MK Gallactico Sylhet FC in the Tricotex Women's Football League at Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Shipahi Mohammad Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur here on Sunday.  
In the 2nd match of the day, Aklima Khatun and Swapna of Nasrin Sports Academy made a hat-trick each scoring four and three goals respectively, Nourin and Unnoti Khantun netted two goals each while Shohagi scored the other goal.
In the day's other match, Jamalpur Kacharipara Ekadash outplayed Cumilla United by 6-1 goals at the same venue Sunday noon.
Jannath Islam Rumi made a hat-trick contributing three goals while Kunsia Jannath netted two and Tania scored the remaining goal for the winners while Asha Moni scored the consolation goal for the losers.    -UNB


