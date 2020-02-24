Nasrin Academy rout Gallactico Sylhet 12-0





In the 2nd match of the day, Aklima Khatun and Swapna of Nasrin Sports Academy made a hat-trick each scoring four and three goals respectively, Nourin and Unnoti Khantun netted two goals each while Shohagi scored the other goal.

In the day's other match, Jamalpur Kacharipara Ekadash outplayed Cumilla United by 6-1 goals at the same venue Sunday noon.

Jannath Islam Rumi made a hat-trick contributing three goals while Kunsia Jannath netted two and Tania scored the remaining goal for the winners while Asha Moni scored the consolation goal for the losers. -UNB















