Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 February, 2020, 5:47 AM
Home Sports

South Zone in command after Farhad hits ton in BCL final

Published : Monday, 24 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

Farhad Reza hit a fluent century as South Zone established their full command over the Islami Bank East Zone on the day two of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) final at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday.
Thanks to Farhad, 103 not out, South Zone put up 486 in its first innings before being dismissed. Their bowlers then reduced East Zone to 110-3 before the bails were drawn for day two.
Resuming the day on 306-6, overnight unbeaten batsman Farhad Reza and Shamsur Rahman Shuvo kept the side unscathed throughout the whole morning session to keep East Zone at bay.
Saqlain Sajib gave the side a huge relief, dismissing Shamsur for 79, bringing an end to the 94-run partnership between him and Farhad.
However, just it looked East Zone would regroup to take the command, Farhad dashed their hopes as he astutely guided the lower order to further frustrate them.
He was ably supported by Shafiul Islam who was removed on 30. But Farhad completed his century and remained not out on 103 off 168, smashing 10 fours and five sixes. His century was key in taking South closer to 500-run mark.
Ruyel Mea, Saqlain Sajib and Ashraful picked up two wickets apiece for East Zone.
Pinak Ghosh and Ashraful made a strong reply for East Zone with their solid presence in the crease. South Zone skipper Abdur Razzak dealt a double, getting the better of Ashraful (28) and Pinak (38) in consecutive overs to derail East Zone. Shafiul Islam then rattled the stump of Imrul Kayes for 22 to establish South Zone's full control over the East Zone. At the end of the day two, Mahmudul Hasan was batting on 21 with Afif Hossain, who is yet to score. Razzak ended the day with 2-34 while Shaiful took 1-34.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Zidane admits Hazard injury 'doesn't look good' ahead of City test
Chelsea see off Spurs as Jesus grabs late ManC winner
Klopp writes to 'cheeky' ManU fan who wants Liverpool to lose
Boult fired up as New Zealand have India on the ropes
Barca jump above defeated Madrid before Clasico
Ronaldo marks 1,000th game with record-equalling goal
Bangabandhu memorial cricket tournament-2020
Nasrin Academy rout Gallactico Sylhet 12-0


Latest News
Tigresses looking to focus on own game
Bangladesh to overtake Malaysia, Singapore by 2024: Minister
RAB raids Papiya’s city houses
Trump says he would sign a peace deal with the Taliban
Mashrafe returns to lead host side for Zimbabwe ODIs
IEDCR asks not to visit corona virus affected countries
GP pays Tk 1,000 crore to BTRC
Three factories closed in Savar
4 hurt in Turag BCL attack
Youth stabbed dead in Cumilla
Most Read News
COVID-19: An impending threat for Bangladesh RMG
Trump says he would sign a peace deal with the Taliban
2 hurt in IU BCL factional clash
HC adjourns hearing on Khaleda’s bail plea till Feb 27
Rizvi, nine others hurt as police baton-charge BNP procession
Jolie lauds BD’s leadership role in Rohingya crisis
School for mentally challenged children in each dist soon
FM hopeful of reopening Malaysia labour market
Mother, daughter killed as bus overturns
How Digital Inclusion made Bangladesh a Standout South Asian Economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft