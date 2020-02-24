Dhaka Premier League set to start on March 15





The clubs will get the opportunity to form their team through three-day long Inter Club Players Transfer from March 3-5. Having previously held by 'Players' By Choice' this time the Inter Club Players Transfer will be held in traditional format as the players will have the opportunity to negotiate about their remuneration with the clubs.

During the Players by Choice method, the clubs took the players by lottery system.

This time, however, the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM), the guardian of the Dhaka clubs, decided not to allow any foreign players.

Earlier, a club could play a foreign player in their team.

CCDM chairman Kazi Enam informed that the DPL T20, which was usually held ahead of the 50-over format, this time will be held before the Super League phase.

"The DPL will begin from March 15, with the Inter Club Players Transfer from March 3-5," Kazi Enam said here on Sunday.

"Since the national team will be busy with ODI series against Zimbabwe in Sylhet, we'll open a desk from CCDM in Sylhet too in a bid to give the national players a chance to register their name for their respective teams."









"In the last season, we organized the DPL T20 before the 50-over format but since the cricket season has delayed start, we had to organize the T20 format before the super league phase. -BSS





