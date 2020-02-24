

Lots of changes in Mashrafe's unofficial farewell series

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza named the captain. This will be the last series for Mashrafe to lead Bangladesh side which the BCB President informed media recently. He clued up that the parent organization of county's cricket will announce the name of a new ODI captain of Bangladesh after the series against Zimbabwe.

Mashrafe, the most successful captain of Bangladesh, also a legislator, was not seen in action since June last year after the World Cup for injury. Another handy pace bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin also had long cricketing gap for back pain. He also regained national cap after four months. "It is great to have Mortaza back as his experience and leadership is vital to our one day cricket. Shaifuddin is also key to the team's balance," Chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu expressed to media on Mash and Saif's return.

The BCB has dropped Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Anamul Bijoy, Forhad Reza and Sabbir Rahman for their inconsistent performances while Mosaddek Hosain Saikat was not considered for his injury. Soumya Sarkar applied for family business and was not included for the forthcoming series.

Nazmul Hissain Shanto returned in ODI squad, who is now representing Bangladesh Test team and played 71-runs' knock on Sunday. "Shanto's current form in international and domestic cricket gets him into the team while Naim and Afif are also part of our long term plan for the shorter version," Nannu rationalized Shanto's inclusion.

Besides, Liton Das, Al-Amin, Shafiul Islam were not the part of previous ODI squad that visited Sri Lanka last year. Opener Naim Sheikh and all-rounder Afif Hossain Dhruvo are the uncapped players in the side. Both of them are now the regular faces of Bangladesh T20i team.

Bangladesh will play three one-dayers on March 01, 03 and 06 respectively with visiting Zimbabwe. Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet will host all the matches.



SQUAD

Masrafe Bin Mortaza (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim, Md Mithun, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Afif Hossain Dhruvo, Naim Sheikh, Al-Amin Hossain, Mohammad Shaifuddin, Shafiul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman.















