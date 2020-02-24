Video
Monday, 24 February, 2020
Tamim becomes first Tiger to score 13k int'l runs

Published : Monday, 24 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Sports Reporter

Dashing opener of Bangladesh National Cricket Team Tamim Iqbal became the 1st Bangladesh batsman to score 13,000 international runs.  He wrote his name on the recordbook on Sunday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur during the one-off Test series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.
Tamim was 27 short of the cornerstone when came to open Bangladesh innings. The leading scorer for Bangladesh across the formats, crunched Tshuma's outside off delivery for four to reach the landmark. He fell nine short of his 28th Test fifty before being caught behind the wicket.




The southpaw opener is the owner of 13014 international runs now, playing 342 matches. He is the 1st among Bangladesh players and 50th man on the globe to have such huge volumes of runs. Shakib Al Hasan is the 2nd most leading international run getter for Bangladesh with 11752 runs and Mushfiqur Rahim breathing on Shakib's shoulder with 11607 runs till writing the news.


