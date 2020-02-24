Video
Monday, 24 February, 2020, 5:46 AM
Zimbabwe Tour of Bangladesh 2029

Tigers gain upper hand after all-round excellences

Published : Monday, 24 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's captain Mominul Haque (R) plays a shot as Zimbabwe's Regis Chakabva (C) and Brendan Taylor (L) look on during the second day of a Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on February 23, 2020.

Bangladesh were 25 runs away from taking the lead in their 1st innings against visiting Zimbabwe at the end of day-2 on Sunday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur in the solitary Test of the series as they were at 240 for three before calling off the game of the day in reply to guest's 265 runs.
Earlier in the morning, Zimbabwe could sustain 80 minutes in the wickets to add 47 runs with overnight's 228 for six. They lost three wickets to add 27 runs only. Rahi's double strikes at the very first hour ensured visitors' quick disasters. He claimed Donald Tiripano and Ainsley Ndlovu. Tiripano went for eight while Ndlovu before opening the account. Taijul joined the party and picked up Charlton Tshuma as his 1st wicket in the match. Tshuma also departed for a duck.
Last wickets' stubbornness to add 20 more runs, helped guests to get a 250 plus total. Zimbabwe were bowled out when they were at 265. Taijul picked up wicketkeeper Ragis Chakavba as the last Zimbabwean wicket. Chakavba had gone for 30 runs.
Rahi and Nayeem had four scalps apiece; Taijul bagged rest two wickets for Bangladesh.
Bangladesh in response, had bated eight overs before the lunch and managed 25 runs losing the wicket of Saif Hasan. Victor Nyauchi brought early success for Zimbabwe. Saif was caught behind the wickets in the last ball of 4th over. He had gone after hitting couple of boundaries.
But experienced campaigner Tamim Iqbal was right on the money, who stood 78- run's 2nd partnership pairing with Nazmul Hossain Shanto to keep Bangladesh on wheel of the game. He departed with 41 runs but after reaching a raresome landmark of 13,000 international runs.
Shanto had proved his caliber, who was looking very sound around the wickets with the bat. The young blood in Bangladesh tent assembled 71 runs before returning dugout. This is the maiden Test half century for him.




Skipper Mominul Haque and Mr. Dependable Mushfiqur Rahim did the rest of the job for Bangladesh. Mominul completed his first fifty as captain and remained unbeaten with 79 runs while Mushi stayed in the middle with 32 runs when bells were drowned on Sunday as hosts were at 240 for three. Bangladesh lost one wicket in each of the sessions of the day's game. Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauch and debutant Charlton Tshuma shared three Bangladesh wickets among themselves.


