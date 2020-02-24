Video
Monday, 24 February, 2020, 5:46 AM
Home Business

Vietjet offers 50pc discount on its routes across Asia till April 27

Published : Monday, 24 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Feb 21: At a time when coronavirus fear is keeping visitors away from southeast Asia, Vietnamese airline Vietjet is offering 50per cent discount on fares for all routes (excluding taxes and fees) to attract tourists. The airline says promotional tickets can be booked by applying code "BOOKNOW50" to get 50per cent discount for all domestic flights within Vietnam and Thailand as well as all international routes connecting Vietnam/Thailand with destinations around Asia such as India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar and Cambodia.
The promotional tickets can be booked up to February 29 and are valid for travel upto April 27 (excluding public holidays).
Vietjet VP Nguyen Thanh Son, said, "Further expanding the international flight network, Vietjet connects many new, attractive and safe destinations with unique and beautiful culture such as Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka (Japan), Bali (Indonesia) and especially New Delhi and Mumbai, the two biggest hubs of India, with destinations in Vietnam such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Nha Tran."
Earlier this month, Vietjet had announced expansion and increased frequency of flights between India and Vietnam. Starting May 14, 2020, the Delhi-Da Nang route will commence operations with a frequency of five flights per week. New routes connecting Mumbai with Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will operate with three weekly flights and four weekly flights from May 15, 2020 and May 16, 2020 respectively. Currently, the airline operates flights from and to New Delhi, Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi at a frequency of four flights per week and three flights per week respectively.    -TNN


