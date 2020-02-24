Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 February, 2020, 5:46 AM
Home Business

IndiGo in talks with Jetstar, Qantas for code-sharing

Published : Monday, 24 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

NEW DELHI, Feb 23: IndiGo is in talks with Sydney-based Qantas Airways and its wholly owned subsidiary Jetstar Airways on codeshare agreements, which allows an airline to sell other airline's seats, officials said.
Currently, IndiGo has a two-way codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines and a one-way codeshare partnership with Qatar Airways.
In a two-way codeshare agreement, each airline on its distribution system can sell seats on other's flights.
"IndiGo is currently in talks with Qantas Airways and Jetstar Airways regarding codeshare partnerships. With Qantas, it is likely to be one-way but with Jetstar, it is likely to be a two-way codeshare agreement," said an IndiGo official privy to the development.
The official added that IndiGo's relationship with Qantas may be similar to that of Qatar Airways where it can sell 20 seats on each IndiGo flight connecting Doha with Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.
"These 20 seats on each IndiGo flight are blocked for Qatar Airways. It means, as IndiGo operates two daily return flights on Delhi-Doha, Mumbai-Doha and Hyderabad-Doha route, total 240 seats are blocked daily for Qatar Airways' passengers," the official added.
In November last year, Qatar Airways had signed a one-way codeshare agreement with IndiGo that allows its passengers to book seats on the latter's flights connecting Doha with the three Indian cities.
A second IndiGo official stated that the partnership with Melbourne-based Jetstar would likely be a two-way codeshare agreement, similar to the one it has with Turkish Airlines.
In response to queries sent by PTI, Qantas Airways and Jetstar Airways said in a joint response, "We regularly explore new partnership opportunities to offer our customers more seamless travel experiences, but we currently have no updates to share."
With around 47 per cent share in domestic air passenger market, India's largest airline has been focusing on international traffic for further growth.
In 2019, the low-cost carrier started operating flights between India and Singapore, Vietnam, Myanmar, China and Saudi Arabia. In October 2018, IndiGo had signed two-way codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines allowing either of the airlines to book seats for its passengers on each other's flight.
Bilateral flying rights between India and Turkey allow each country's airline to fly 14 flights per week to another country. As IndiGo already flies two daily flights to Istanbul, there is no scope to start additional flights to Turkey. "Our codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines has been extremely fruitful," said the second IndiGo official.
However, as bilateral relationship between India and Turkey have nosedivedÂ in the last few months due to the latter's multiple statements against India on the Kashmir issue, IndiGo does not expect increase in flying rights with Turkey.    -PTI


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Dubai Economy issues 4,692 Instant Licences since 2017
Vietjet offers 50pc discount on its routes across Asia till April 27
IndiGo in talks with Jetstar, Qantas for code-sharing
Thai Airways cancels some Dhaka flights on coronavirus fears
Japan urges G20 with fiscal scope to boost spending
Tesla resumes tree cutting to build Gigafactory
UK digital bank serves clients shunned by big lenders
Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali


Latest News
Tigresses looking to focus on own game
Bangladesh to overtake Malaysia, Singapore by 2024: Minister
RAB raids Papiyaâ€™s city houses
Trump says he would sign a peace deal with the Taliban
Mashrafe returns to lead host side for Zimbabwe ODIs
IEDCR asks not to visit corona virus affected countries
GP pays Tk 1,000 crore to BTRC
Three factories closed in Savar
4 hurt in Turag BCL attack
Youth stabbed dead in Cumilla
Most Read News
COVID-19: An impending threat for Bangladesh RMG
Trump says he would sign a peace deal with the Taliban
2 hurt in IU BCL factional clash
HC adjourns hearing on Khaledaâ€™s bail plea till Feb 27
Rizvi, nine others hurt as police baton-charge BNP procession
Jolie lauds BDâ€™s leadership role in Rohingya crisis
School for mentally challenged children in each dist soon
FM hopeful of reopening Malaysia labour market
Mother, daughter killed as bus overturns
How Digital Inclusion made Bangladesh a Standout South Asian Economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft