Thai Airways cancels some Dhaka flights on coronavirus fears





Flight adjustments this month and most of March cover destinations in China, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the Philippines and the United Arabs Emirates, reports Bangkok Post. TG339 flights to Dhaka from Bangkok, which will be cancelled, are scheduled on February 25, 26, 28 and 29 and in most of March.

On the other hand, TG340 flights will be cancelled on February 26, 27, 29 and in most of March.

Quoting Thai Airways International's Sales Department Vice-President In Charge Nond Kalinta, the report said: "Thai Airways International will cancel some flights to eight countries this and next months as the coronavirus outbreak has crippled air travel."

"The flight adjustments this month and most of March cover destinations in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the Philippines, Bangladesh and the United Arabs Emirates."

Kalinta said the flight reduction was necessary for the airline as passengers have avoided travelling after the Covid-19 broke out.

On February 20, Thai Airways announced cancellation of some of its flights to 16 destinations in eight countries.

















