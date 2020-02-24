Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 February, 2020, 5:46 AM
Home Business

Thai Airways cancels some Dhaka flights on coronavirus fears

Published : Monday, 24 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

Thai Airways has cancelled some flights to Dhaka and other seven destinations until March as coronavirus outbreak has hit hard the global aviation industry.
Flight adjustments this month and most of March cover destinations in China, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the Philippines and the United Arabs Emirates, reports Bangkok Post. TG339 flights to Dhaka from Bangkok, which will be cancelled, are scheduled on February 25, 26, 28 and 29 and in most of March.
On the other hand, TG340 flights will be cancelled on February 26, 27, 29 and in most of March.
Quoting Thai Airways International's Sales Department Vice-President In Charge Nond Kalinta, the report said: "Thai Airways International will cancel some flights to eight countries this and next months as the coronavirus outbreak has crippled air travel."
"The flight adjustments this month and most of March cover destinations in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the Philippines, Bangladesh and the United Arabs Emirates."
Kalinta said the flight reduction was necessary for the airline as passengers have avoided travelling after the Covid-19 broke out.
On February 20, Thai Airways announced cancellation of some of its flights to 16 destinations in eight countries.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dubai Economy issues 4,692 Instant Licences since 2017
Vietjet offers 50pc discount on its routes across Asia till April 27
IndiGo in talks with Jetstar, Qantas for code-sharing
Thai Airways cancels some Dhaka flights on coronavirus fears
Japan urges G20 with fiscal scope to boost spending
Tesla resumes tree cutting to build Gigafactory
UK digital bank serves clients shunned by big lenders
Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali


Latest News
Tigresses looking to focus on own game
Bangladesh to overtake Malaysia, Singapore by 2024: Minister
RAB raids Papiya’s city houses
Trump says he would sign a peace deal with the Taliban
Mashrafe returns to lead host side for Zimbabwe ODIs
IEDCR asks not to visit corona virus affected countries
GP pays Tk 1,000 crore to BTRC
Three factories closed in Savar
4 hurt in Turag BCL attack
Youth stabbed dead in Cumilla
Most Read News
COVID-19: An impending threat for Bangladesh RMG
Trump says he would sign a peace deal with the Taliban
2 hurt in IU BCL factional clash
HC adjourns hearing on Khaleda’s bail plea till Feb 27
Rizvi, nine others hurt as police baton-charge BNP procession
Jolie lauds BD’s leadership role in Rohingya crisis
School for mentally challenged children in each dist soon
FM hopeful of reopening Malaysia labour market
Mother, daughter killed as bus overturns
How Digital Inclusion made Bangladesh a Standout South Asian Economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft