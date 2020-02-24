UK digital bank serves clients shunned by big lenders





In early 2000, Estonia-born entrepreneur Norris Koppel arrived in Britain and spotted a major gap in UK banking for newly-arrived foreigners who had trouble opening traditional accounts.

Koppel was snubbed by banks owing to a lack of address documents and no credit history -- and vowed to help those in a similar predicament.

In the nation's booming financial technology or fintech sector, mobile phone app-based "neo-banks" such as Revolut, Monzo and Starling have established themselves as plucky upstarts.

Koppel's lender Monese joined them, expanding to 31 nations in Europe with two million customers in only five years of operation.

"Investor trust in Fintechs and the amount of investment being poured into neo-banks is actually very significant; it hasn't really slowed down. 2019 was definitely a peak point so let's see how 2020 goes," Koppel told AFP.

"It's very clear that banking is going through fundamental changes .. and there are a group of neo-banks including Monese who are on top of that wave."

The company describes itself as an electronic money institution that provides banking facilities -- but it does not currently offer credit.

"Monese was born from my own very personal frustration," Koppel explained.

"When I moved to the country I couldn't open a simple account and I thought maybe that is something that can be done.

"Monese is built for people who are moving to a different country, starting a new life, finding a better job, retiring, going for studies, or getting married somewhere else," he added.

In Britain, around 80 per cent of Monese customers are foreigners whose salary goes directly into their account.

Groups like Monese that only operate online carry out checks to verify the identity of new applicants to help fight money laundering.

The app aims to compete with Revolut and Monzo, which have eight million and three million customers respectively in a fiercely competitive market.

Monese expects to turn a profit by 2021.

Monese, which has a global workforce of roughly 400 people, describes itself as the "Uber of banking", in reference to the popular ride-hailing app. -AFP

















