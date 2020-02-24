

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali















Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali along with Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAB) President M. Shahadat Hossain, HAB Senior Vice President Moulana Yaqub Shorafati, HAB Secretary General Faruk Ahmed Sarder, Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB) Secretary General Md. Mazharul H. Bhuiyan attends a discussion meeting with HAB members held recently at a hotel in the city on how to ease the banking service among the Hajj Pilgrims. Other senior bank officials were also present. photo: Bank