Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 February, 2020, 5:46 AM
Home Business

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali

Published : Monday, 24 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali along with Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAB) President M. Shahadat Hossain, HAB Senior Vice President Moulana Yaqub Shorafati, HAB Secretary General Faruk Ahmed Sarder, Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB) Secretary General Md. Mazharul H. Bhuiyan attends a discussion meeting with HAB members held recently at a hotel in the city on how to ease the banking service among the Hajj Pilgrims. Other senior bank officials  were also present.    photo: Bank


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dubai Economy issues 4,692 Instant Licences since 2017
Vietjet offers 50pc discount on its routes across Asia till April 27
IndiGo in talks with Jetstar, Qantas for code-sharing
Thai Airways cancels some Dhaka flights on coronavirus fears
Japan urges G20 with fiscal scope to boost spending
Tesla resumes tree cutting to build Gigafactory
UK digital bank serves clients shunned by big lenders
Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali


Latest News
Tigresses looking to focus on own game
Bangladesh to overtake Malaysia, Singapore by 2024: Minister
RAB raids Papiya’s city houses
Trump says he would sign a peace deal with the Taliban
Mashrafe returns to lead host side for Zimbabwe ODIs
IEDCR asks not to visit corona virus affected countries
GP pays Tk 1,000 crore to BTRC
Three factories closed in Savar
4 hurt in Turag BCL attack
Youth stabbed dead in Cumilla
Most Read News
COVID-19: An impending threat for Bangladesh RMG
Trump says he would sign a peace deal with the Taliban
2 hurt in IU BCL factional clash
HC adjourns hearing on Khaleda’s bail plea till Feb 27
Rizvi, nine others hurt as police baton-charge BNP procession
Jolie lauds BD’s leadership role in Rohingya crisis
School for mentally challenged children in each dist soon
FM hopeful of reopening Malaysia labour market
Mother, daughter killed as bus overturns
How Digital Inclusion made Bangladesh a Standout South Asian Economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft