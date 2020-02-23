G20 ministers weigh coronavirus risks at Saudi meeting

RIYADH, Feb 22: Finance ministers and central bank governors from G20 nations weighed the potential impact of the coronavirus epidemic on the world economy as they met in Riyadh Saturday for a two-day gathering.

At the meeting in Saudi Arabia, the first Arab nation to hold the G20 presidency, financial leaders from the world's top 20 economies are also seeking consensus on ways to achieve a global taxation system for the digital era.

The gathering comes amid growing alarm over the new coronavirus as Chinese authorities lock down millions of people to prevent the spread of the disease, with major knock-on effects for the global economy.

The virus has now claimed 2,345 lives in China, cutting off transportation and forcing businesses to close their doors. -AFP