Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 February, 2020, 3:37 PM
Home Back Page

Bandarban AL leader shot dead

Published : Sunday, 23 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

BANDARBAN, Feb 22: A local Awami League leader has been shot dead in Bandarban Sadar Upazila. A witness to the murder later died purportedly from cardiac arrest.
At least five others were injured in the attack which took place at a teashop in the Upazila's Jamchhari Mukh on Saturday evening, according to Bandarban Sadar Police chief Shahidul Alam Chowdhury.
The murder victim was identified as Bachnu Marma, 55, president of Awami League's Rajbali Union Ward No.7 unit. The witness to the incident, Bakhoing Marma, 66, died from a 'heart attack', according to doctors.
The injured have been admitted to Bandarban Sadar Hospital.
A group of armed assailants suddenly attacked the victims while they were having a discussion at a teashop in Rajbila Union's Jamchhari area, about 10km away from the town, said Rajbila Union Parishad Chairman Kyangpru Marma, citing witnesses.
"One man died on the spot while the four Jubo League activists were wounded."
But Kyangru did not disclose the identities of the Jubo League men.
Babul Marma, a member of Rajbali Union's ward No. 7, said Bachnu died on the spot following the attack. Bakhoing, who was at the scene of the murder, suffered cardiac arrest and was taken to Bandarban Sadar Hospital along with those injured in the shooting.
Babul and Bakhoing were both dead by the time they arrived at the hospital, said its resident physician Prottush Pal Tripura. The bodies are currently being kept at the hospital's morgue.
Police are yet to identify the suspects, according to OC Shahidul.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
G20 ministers weigh coronavirus risks at Saudi meeting
Bandarban AL leader shot dead
Missing RAB officer returns home after 18 months
Ex-KU professor killed falling off train
Top terror Zeesan’s aide Shakil arrested
G20 ministers weigh coronavirus risks at Saudi meeting
Coronavirus cases double in one day in South Korea
PM vows to ensure economic emancipation of Bangalees


Latest News
Jolie lauds BD’s leadership role in Rohingya crisis
2 varsities fined for violating UGC's rule
Trump tweets video depicting him as ‘Bahubali’
‘Human trafficker’ killed in ‘gunfight’
S Korea reports 123 new coronavirus cases, fourth death
15 injured as car ploughs thru' footpath
FBCCI urges banks to be flexible
FM hopeful of reopening Malaysia labour market
Acquire necessary technical, professional knowledge: President
ACC opens hotline for expatriate Bangladeshis
Most Read News
Aboriginal people cannot be deported: Australia HC
COVID-19: An impending threat for Bangladesh RMG
A Bangladeshi tale of blood, tears and sweat!
Rizvi among 10 injured as cops charge baton
Festival holidays for private-sector employees in Bangladesh
UK to start issuing post-Brexit blue passports
Young man charged for stabbing prayer leader at London mosque
GP says it will pay BTRC Tk 10b on Sunday
Ex-KU Professor crushed under train
2 DU students held on extortion charge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft