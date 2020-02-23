Missing RAB officer returns home after 18 months





Hasinur appeared devastated when he arrived home on Saturday, his wife Shamima Akhter told bdnews24.com.

Shamima said her husband remained silent on his apparent captivity. "He's very ill and isn't saying much. We will take him to a doctor tomorrow," she said.

A group of unidentified people abducted him from Mirpur's DOHS area and took him away by microbus on August 8, 2018.

Pallabi Police Station SI Monirul Islam told bdnews24.com that he had spoken to Hasinur's wife twice since Saturday morning.

"She told us that Hasinur arrived home at around 12:00am. However, we did not get to speak with him."

Hasinur was at the Army Training and Doctrine Command when he lost his job after being charged with sedition.

He had also worked at the Border Guard Bangladesh. -bdnews24.com























