Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 February, 2020, 3:37 PM
Home Back Page

Missing RAB officer returns home after 18 months

Published : Sunday, 23 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Sacked RAB officer Hasinur Rahman has returned home after remaining traceless for one and a half years, his family says.
Hasinur appeared devastated when he arrived home on Saturday, his wife Shamima Akhter told bdnews24.com.
Shamima said her husband remained silent on his apparent captivity. "He's very ill and isn't saying much. We will take him to a doctor tomorrow," she said.
A group of unidentified people abducted him from Mirpur's DOHS area and took him away by microbus on August 8, 2018.
Pallabi Police Station SI Monirul Islam told bdnews24.com that he had spoken to Hasinur's wife twice since Saturday morning.
"She told us that Hasinur arrived home at around 12:00am. However, we did not get to speak with him."
Hasinur was at the Army Training and Doctrine Command when he lost his job after being charged with sedition.
He had also worked at the Border Guard Bangladesh. -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
G20 ministers weigh coronavirus risks at Saudi meeting
Bandarban AL leader shot dead
Missing RAB officer returns home after 18 months
Ex-KU professor killed falling off train
Top terror Zeesan’s aide Shakil arrested
G20 ministers weigh coronavirus risks at Saudi meeting
Coronavirus cases double in one day in South Korea
PM vows to ensure economic emancipation of Bangalees


Latest News
Jolie lauds BD’s leadership role in Rohingya crisis
2 varsities fined for violating UGC's rule
Trump tweets video depicting him as ‘Bahubali’
‘Human trafficker’ killed in ‘gunfight’
S Korea reports 123 new coronavirus cases, fourth death
15 injured as car ploughs thru' footpath
FBCCI urges banks to be flexible
FM hopeful of reopening Malaysia labour market
Acquire necessary technical, professional knowledge: President
ACC opens hotline for expatriate Bangladeshis
Most Read News
Aboriginal people cannot be deported: Australia HC
COVID-19: An impending threat for Bangladesh RMG
A Bangladeshi tale of blood, tears and sweat!
Rizvi among 10 injured as cops charge baton
Festival holidays for private-sector employees in Bangladesh
UK to start issuing post-Brexit blue passports
Young man charged for stabbing prayer leader at London mosque
GP says it will pay BTRC Tk 10b on Sunday
Ex-KU Professor crushed under train
2 DU students held on extortion charge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft