Panic about coronavirus will cause more trouble: IEDCR





Rumours should not be spread on the issue, IEDCR Director Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora said at a media briefing on Saturday.

Foreign nationals or Bangladesh returnees from abroad are being harassed, she said.

"Some overenthusiastic people are creating embarrassing situations. We were informed that house owners are not letting their tenants enter the houses. A Chinese national was not allowed to enter his rented house and had to spend the night in a hotel," she said.









Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director of IEDCR, briefs the media on Tuesday on the health condition of Bangladeshis evacuated from China amid the new coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

If someone is really infected with the coronavirus, then keeping them outside will spread the disease furthermore, Flora said.

"We have said the China returnees should remain at home. We'll put the entire country at risk by not allowing them to enter their apartments. Now, if anyone has the symptoms of the disease, they'll conceal it fearing the social stigma." In Bangladesh, 77 people were checked for coronavirus infections but none of them tested positive, said the IEDCR director.

