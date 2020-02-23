Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 February, 2020, 3:37 PM
Home Front Page

Panic about coronavirus will cause more trouble: IEDCR

Published : Sunday, 23 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

Pointless panic about the novel coronavirus will hinder efforts to prevent the disease, according to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR.
Rumours should not be spread on the issue, IEDCR Director Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora said at a media briefing on Saturday.
Foreign nationals or Bangladesh returnees from abroad are being harassed, she said.
"Some overenthusiastic people are creating embarrassing situations. We were informed that house owners are not letting their tenants enter the houses. A Chinese national was not allowed to enter his rented house and had to spend the night in a hotel," she said.




Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director of IEDCR, briefs the media on Tuesday on the health condition of Bangladeshis evacuated from China amid the new coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
If someone is really infected with the coronavirus, then keeping them outside will spread the disease furthermore, Flora said.
"We have said the China returnees should remain at home. We'll put the entire country at risk by not allowing them to enter their apartments. Now, if anyone has the symptoms of the disease, they'll conceal it fearing the social stigma." In Bangladesh, 77 people were checked for coronavirus infections but none of them tested positive, said the IEDCR director.
     -bdnews24.com



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Panic about coronavirus will cause more trouble: IEDCR
FATF terror financing: Iran placed on blacklist, Pakistan ‘grey list’
Bashundhara plant to generate three lakh new employment, says chairman
Bashundhara Bitumen Plant goes into production
Trump plans to raise issue of religious freedom with Modi
List of AL councillor aspirants finalised
Two DU students held for extortion
Taj Mahal but no trade deal for Trump in India


Latest News
Jolie lauds BD’s leadership role in Rohingya crisis
2 varsities fined for violating UGC's rule
Trump tweets video depicting him as ‘Bahubali’
‘Human trafficker’ killed in ‘gunfight’
S Korea reports 123 new coronavirus cases, fourth death
15 injured as car ploughs thru' footpath
FBCCI urges banks to be flexible
FM hopeful of reopening Malaysia labour market
Acquire necessary technical, professional knowledge: President
ACC opens hotline for expatriate Bangladeshis
Most Read News
Aboriginal people cannot be deported: Australia HC
COVID-19: An impending threat for Bangladesh RMG
A Bangladeshi tale of blood, tears and sweat!
Rizvi among 10 injured as cops charge baton
Festival holidays for private-sector employees in Bangladesh
UK to start issuing post-Brexit blue passports
Young man charged for stabbing prayer leader at London mosque
GP says it will pay BTRC Tk 10b on Sunday
Ex-KU Professor crushed under train
2 DU students held on extortion charge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft