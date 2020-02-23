Video
Bashundhara plant to generate three lakh new employment, says chairman

Published : Sunday, 23 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Staff Correspondent

Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan announced that to show respect to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth centenary, his group will setup an industrial plant at Mirsharai Economic Zone with the target of employing three lakh workers.
He gave the announcement while addressing as
chair at the inauguration ceremony of first private sector bitumen plant established by Bashundhara Oil and Gas Company at Keraniganj.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal as chief guest and the State Minister of Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid were present as special guest.
Co-chairman of Bashundhara Group Sadat Sobhan Tanvir, Vice-chairman Shafiat Sobhan Sanvir and Managing Director Walid Sobhan were also present, among others, at the inauguration ceremony.
In his speech, Ahmed Akbar Sobhan said the Bashundhara Group has setup 30 industrial units and two real estate companies that generated millions of employment and beneficiaries.
His group's main inspiration is the Father of the Nation and his group is working to complement and supplement the development works under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
He assured that Bashundhara Group is not working for commercial benefits only, but also to ensure the welfare of the people and contribute to the country's economic growth.


