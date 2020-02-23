Video
Sunday, 23 February, 2020, 3:36 PM
Home Front Page

Bashundhara Bitumen Plant goes into production

Published : Sunday, 23 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Correspondent

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal inaugurating country's first-ever 'Bashundhara Bitumen Plant' at Pangaon in Keraniganj on Saturday. State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, among others, were present at the programme. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country's first bitumen producer Bashundhara Bitumen Plant set up at Pangaon in Konda under Keraniganj Upazila has gone into production on Saturday
Bashundhara Oil and Gas Company established the plant with a production capacity of around 8.50 lakh tonnes annually against Bangladesh's annual demand of bitumen 5.00 lakh tonnes.
At present the Eastern Refinery of the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation's (BPC) produces around 70,000 tonnes of bitumen every year as the country's first bitumen plant.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal inaugurated the plant at a ceremony held at the plant premises.
In his speech, Mustafa Kamal expressed his hope that the new plant would be able to meet up the country's demand of bitumen. He hoped, after meeting the local demand, it would also be able to export the additional bitumen to the neighbouring countries.
Welcoming Basundhara Group for establishing bitumen plant with an aim to meet the country's demand, the minister said, "The private sector is working to move the country forward. The government has given them necessary supports."
"The government is working to lessen the public sufferings in paying tolls at different places," he said, adding, "To reduce the long queue of vehicles at toll points of
different bridges and roads, the government is working to introduce digitalize system within next 6 months. Once the digital system is introduced, the sufferings will be lessened like the developed countries."
He also reiterated the government's stance on tolls collection for maintenance of the bridges and roads.
Local MP State Minister for Energy and Power Nasrul Hamid said, "Private sector is playing vital role in the country's power generation. Bangladesh will achieve the target of 30,000 megawatt power within 2021 under public-private partnership."
He also emphasized on public-private partnership for establishing a planned city.
Bashundhara group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan assured to establish a mega factory with minimum 3 lakh employment opportunities in future.




Keranigonj Upazila Chairman Shahin Ahmed, Co-chairman of Bashundhara Group Sadat Sobhan Tanvir, Vic-chairman Shafiat Sobhan Sanvir and Managing Director Walid Sobhan were also present among others at the inauguration ceremony.
BASUNDHARA Caption: Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, State Minister for Energy and Power Nasrul Hamid and Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan pose among others at the inauguration of production at Bashundhara Bitumen Plant at Pangaon near Dhaka on Saturday.


« PreviousNext »

