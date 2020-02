List of AL councillor aspirants finalised

Talking to the daily Observer, Muhammad Hasanuzzaman Regional Election Officer of Chattogram and the Returning Officer of the CCC polls, said five mayor aspirants, who have collected nomination forms, are Awami League Mayor nominee Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Jatiya Party nominee Solaiman Alam and BNP leader Dr Shahadat Hussain, Mujibur Rahman and Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominee Jannatul Islam.

A total of 122 candidates for 41 general wards and 23 candidates for 14 women reserved seats have collected nomination forms till Saturday, Hazsanuzzaman said.

Meanwhile, six mayor and 205 councillor aspirants have so far collected BNP nomination forms.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Muhammad Idris Ali, deputy office secretary of Chattogram city unit of BNP, said the distribution of nomination papers for party tickets has already began on Tuesday.

He said, six mayor aspirants have so far collected BNP nomination forms from the party office. They are Dr Shahadat Hussain, president of Chattogram city unit of BNP, general secretary of the unit Abul Hashem Bakkar, vice- president Niaz Muhammad Khan, Syed Azam and former joint secretary of the unit Ershadullah Chowdhury, and Lucy Khan. The nomination for the mayoral candidate is expected to be finalized before February 24.

Idris said, a total of 180 aspirants for 41 ward councillors and 25 for 14 reserved women councillor posts have collected nomination forms from BNP city office at Nasiman Bhaban on Thursday, the last day of Distribution of nomination forms.

He said, the final list of councillors list will be announced on Sunday.

The ruling Party Awami League has finalized the list of councillors for 41 ward and 14 reserved women seats on February 15 last. Of them, a total of 19 former Councillors have been replaced by new faces.

Following are the party-nominated councillors for 41 wards:

In Ward No 1- South Pahartali Gazi Shafiul Azim, Ward No 2-Jalalabad Muhammad Ibrahim, Ward No 3-Panchlasih Kafiluddin Khan, Ward No 4-Chandgaon Muhammad Saifuddin Khaled, Ward No-Mohra Kazi Nurul Amin, Ward No-Sholashahar M Ashraful Alam, Ward No 7-West Sholashahar M Mubarak Ali, Ward No-Shulakbahar M Murshed Alam, Ward No 9-North Pahartali Nurul Absar Mia, Ward No 10-North Kattali Nisaruddin Ahmed, Ward No 11-South Kattali M Ismail, Ward No12-Saraipara M Nurul Amin, Ward No13-Pahartali M Wasiuddin Chowdhury, Ward No14- Lalkhan Bazaar Abul Hasnat Muhamamd Belal, Ward No15- Bagmoniram, M Giasuddin; Ward No16-Chawk Bazaar Syed Gulam Haider Mintoo; Ward No17-West Bakalia Shahidul Alam; Ward No18-East Bakalia Muhammad Harunur Rashid, Ward No19- South Bakalia M Nurul Alam, Ward No20-Dewan Bazaar Hasan Mahmud Hasni, Ward No 21-Jamalkhan Shaibal Das Suman, Ward No 22-Enayet Bazaar M Salimullah, Ward No 23-North Pathantooly Muhammad Javed, Ward No 24-North Agrabad Nazmul Huq, Ward No 25 Rampur Abdus Sabur Liton, Ward No 26-North Halishahar M Hussain, Ward No 27-South Agrabad Sheikh Jafrul Haider Chowdhury, Ward No 28-Pathantooly Nazrul Islam Bahadur, Ward No 29-West Maderbari Gulam Muhamamd Jubayer, Ward No 30-East Maderbari Ataullah Chowdhury, Ward No 31-Alkaran Abdus Salam, Ward No 32-Anderkillah Jahar Lal Hazari; Ward No 33-Feringhibazaar Muhamamd Salahuddin, Ward No 34-Patharghata Pulak Khastagir, Ward No 35-Boxirhat Haji Nurul Huq, Ward No 36-Goshaildanga Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Ward No 37-North Middle Halishahar M Hussain Murad, Ward No 38 South Middle Halishahar Gulam Muhamamd Chowdhury, Ward No 39-South Halishahar Ziaul Huq Suman, Ward No 40-North Patenga Abdul Barek, and in Ward No 41- South Patenga Saleh Ahmed Chowdhury.









The nominees for women reserved seats are Kashpia Nahrin in Ward No 1, Zobaiya Nargis Khan in Ward No 2, Juhra Begum in Ward No 3, Taslima Begum Nurjahan in Ward 4, Sheuli Dey Ward in Ward No 5, Sahin Akhtar Rosy in Ward No 6, Rumki Sengupta in Ward No 7, Nilu Nag in Ward No 8, Nur Akhtar Proma in Ward No 9, Hure Ara Begum in Ward No 10, Jinnat Ara Begum in Ward No 11, Afroza Kalam in Ward No 12, Lufannesa Begum Dobash in Ward No 13, and Shahanur Begum in Ward No 14.





