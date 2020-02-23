Two DU students held for extortion





A Dhaka court later sent them to jail as they were produced before the court.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sattyabrato Sikhder passed the order following a prayer by police

Two accused are Al Amin and Jubayer Ahmed Shanto.

Al Amin is a third-year student of Education and Research Institute and Jubayer is also a third-year student but he is from the International Relation Department of DU.

They are residential students of Mukhtijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall.

Though they were seen in different programme of Chhatra League on the campus they don't have any designation in the organization, said Abul

Hossain, Officer-in- Charge (OC) of Shahbag Police Station.

On Saturday noon, SI Jahangir Hossain of Shahbag police, also Investigation Officer (OC) of the case, produced the accused two DU students before the court with a prayer to put them jail until investigation was completed.

Quoting the FIR Shabagh Police OC, Hossain said, "A sand-laden truck was parked at the intersection in front of the High Court at around 4:30am on Saturday as one of its tyres exploded."

"The accused students Al Amin and Jubaer then reached the spot and demanded money from him." the OC added.

Driver Kaiser asked them he had no cash. They then forced him to transfer money through a Rocket (Dutch Bangla) account.

Then Kaiser transferred Tk1950 from his Rocket account but not being satisfied with that the two students asked him for more money. Following a mobile phone call from the driver, in the meantime, Sohel Rana, supervisor of the truck reached the spot and informed it to a nearby policeman of the matter.

The OC said, "We later arrested them with the help of the university's proctorial team."

Sources said, Jubaer is a follower of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) president Al Nahyean Khan Joy, while Al Amin is a follower of BCL DU chapter President, Sanjit Chandra Das.

DUCSU AGS, also BCL's DU unit General Secretary Saddam Hossain said: "Chhatra League will show zero tolerance for the arrestees no matter whether they are activists of BCL or not."

Later Sohel Rana, on behalf of the truck authorities, filed a case with Shahabag Police Station under the speedy trail act .

While drawing attention of DU Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani, he said: "Shahbag police has informed us about detaining two DU students. Law enforcers are taking action."

"If the allegation is found true against the students we will take action as per rule," the proctor added.





















Two students of Dhaka University (DU) were arrested on Saturday on charge of extortion.A Dhaka court later sent them to jail as they were produced before the court.Metropolitan Magistrate Sattyabrato Sikhder passed the order following a prayer by policeTwo accused are Al Amin and Jubayer Ahmed Shanto.Al Amin is a third-year student of Education and Research Institute and Jubayer is also a third-year student but he is from the International Relation Department of DU.They are residential students of Mukhtijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall.Though they were seen in different programme of Chhatra League on the campus they don't have any designation in the organization, said AbulHossain, Officer-in- Charge (OC) of Shahbag Police Station.On Saturday noon, SI Jahangir Hossain of Shahbag police, also Investigation Officer (OC) of the case, produced the accused two DU students before the court with a prayer to put them jail until investigation was completed.Quoting the FIR Shabagh Police OC, Hossain said, "A sand-laden truck was parked at the intersection in front of the High Court at around 4:30am on Saturday as one of its tyres exploded.""The accused students Al Amin and Jubaer then reached the spot and demanded money from him." the OC added.Driver Kaiser asked them he had no cash. They then forced him to transfer money through a Rocket (Dutch Bangla) account.Then Kaiser transferred Tk1950 from his Rocket account but not being satisfied with that the two students asked him for more money. Following a mobile phone call from the driver, in the meantime, Sohel Rana, supervisor of the truck reached the spot and informed it to a nearby policeman of the matter.The OC said, "We later arrested them with the help of the university's proctorial team."Sources said, Jubaer is a follower of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) president Al Nahyean Khan Joy, while Al Amin is a follower of BCL DU chapter President, Sanjit Chandra Das.DUCSU AGS, also BCL's DU unit General Secretary Saddam Hossain said: "Chhatra League will show zero tolerance for the arrestees no matter whether they are activists of BCL or not."Later Sohel Rana, on behalf of the truck authorities, filed a case with Shahabag Police Station under the speedy trail act .While drawing attention of DU Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani, he said: "Shahbag police has informed us about detaining two DU students. Law enforcers are taking action.""If the allegation is found true against the students we will take action as per rule," the proctor added.