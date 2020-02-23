Banking sector now hostage to a quarter: CPD





He made the allegation while addressing a press briefing titled "Proposed Banking Commission: CPD's Reaction" at Brac Centre Inn in the city.

Dr Debapriya also claimed that the banking sector is going through a

fragile situation but hailed the government's initiative to constitute a bank commission to reform the sector, said a press release.

"The government has taken a timely initiative to form the bank commission. Political leaders should lend their support for the effectiveness of the commission," he said.

Another CPD Distinguished Fellow Prof Mustafizur Rahman said short- and long-time problems impact macro-economic system in the country. "The commission has to find out main problems of the banking sector and resolve those within a short time," he said.

CPD Executive Director Dr Fahmida Khatun moderated the function. -UNB

On Wednesday, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said they will form a bank commission after discussions with the stakeholders.UNB





















Distinguished Fellow of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya on Saturday alleged that the country's banking sector is now hostage to a handful of individuals and organisations.He made the allegation while addressing a press briefing titled "Proposed Banking Commission: CPD's Reaction" at Brac Centre Inn in the city.Dr Debapriya also claimed that the banking sector is going through afragile situation but hailed the government's initiative to constitute a bank commission to reform the sector, said a press release."The government has taken a timely initiative to form the bank commission. Political leaders should lend their support for the effectiveness of the commission," he said.Another CPD Distinguished Fellow Prof Mustafizur Rahman said short- and long-time problems impact macro-economic system in the country. "The commission has to find out main problems of the banking sector and resolve those within a short time," he said.CPD Executive Director Dr Fahmida Khatun moderated the function. -UNBOn Wednesday, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said they will form a bank commission after discussions with the stakeholders.UNB