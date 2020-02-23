Open primary school compliant boxes every week: Ministry





The Ministry gave the instruction in a circular issued last week following a decision of a recent monthly meeting at the Ministry, according to Ministry officials.

At present, there are 63,041 government primary schools with 191,830 teachers while the number of registered non-government primary schools is 193 with 464 teachers, who have been dropped during nationalization of the primary schools recently.

The government recently nationalized a total of 25,008 primary schools and regularised 47,396 teachers in between 2015 and 2017. There are still some applications pending for consideration.

Complaint boxes have been installed in around 27,000 primary schools across the country to prevent sexual violence after Nusrat Jahan Rafi, who accused a teacher of sexual harassment, was burnt to death.

The managing committees are responsible to monitor the sexual harassment issues, if there is any. The

managing committees were asked to open the boxes regularly and inform their respective Upazila Primary Education Officers about the issues for taking necessary measures.

In addition, the order also suggested investigating such complaint if found and advised the education officers to investigate and take necessary actions against the perpetrators.

Ministry sources said such a step has been taken as the number of sexual harassment, rape, mental torture and corporal punishments have been increasing alarmingly in most of the primary schools across the country.

Students or guardians of victims of violence can leave a complaint in the box against the persons specifying the allegations.

Killing of 19-year-old Madrasa student Nusrat Jahan sparked outrage across the country and put police action in the case under the spotlight. As a result, the court also asked the school managing committees to install complaint boxes in all schools and educational institutions.

The Directorate of Primary Education was asked to monitor the sexual harassment issues. The authority was also asked to monitor if the school committee is opening the complaint boxes regularly and taking action against the culprit.

Bangladesh saw a spike in incidents of child rape and sexual assaults on children last year compared to 2018, a child rights advocacy group said.

At least 1,005 incidents of child rape were recorded last year, which is a 76.01 per cent increase. Bangladesh Shishu Adhikar Forum (BSAF) said in its yearly report 'State of Child Rights in Bangladesh'.

On average, about 84 children became victims of rape in every month of 2019.















