Plan for Dhaka-10 poll campaign sans poster, loudspeaker





The EC is planning to introduce the new method in the upcoming Dhaka-10 by- election schedule to be held on March 21 experimentally. If it works properly, then the EC will gradually apply it in all election across the country, an EC official said.

In this regard, the EC is going to hold a meeting today with the six aspirants including Awami League and BNP candidates for Dhaka-10 by-elections at 11:00am at the Election Training Institute in the city's Agargaon, returning officer of the polls GM Shahtab Uddin told Daily Observer on Saturday.

"'The EC led by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda will sit with the candidates of Dhaka-10 by-elections today and discuss electioneering without using posters and loud speakers,'" he said.

"We will seek opinions from the candidates about introducing the new method of election campaigning in polls. We will take their suggestions on the matter. If they agreed, we will introduce the new method from by-polls experimentally," he added.

However, he said the EC will include new provisions in the electoral laws after success of it in the by-election.

"The EC will take a pilot project to stop using posters and loud speakers in the

polls after discussion with the candidates," he added.

Primarily, the EC is thinking about alternative ways which include digital campaign, street rallies and things like that," he added.

"The new initiative will be implemented after the consensus between candidates and the EC, he said, adding that the EC would take opinion of candidates.

Posters and loud speakers are polluting the environment. In the just held two Dhaka City Corporation polls, huge number of laminated posters, banners and loud speakers were used in election campaigning.

Earlier, senior secretary of EC Md Alamgir told media that it is not possible to change the electoral code of conduct as it takes more time.

The EC would discuss with the candidates of Dhaka-10 by-polls about alternative ways for holding their election campaign without using posters and loud speakers, he added.

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used in 117 polling stations of Dhaka-10 by-polls.

The candidates are AL's Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin and BNP's Sheikh Rabiul Alam, Jatiya Party's Md Shahjahan, Bangladesh Muslim League's Khawaja Hasan Askari. Bangladesh Congress's Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury and PDP's Kazi Abdur Rahim have submitted their nomination paper.

According to the EC, a total of 312, 281 voters will cast their votes in the bypolls.

Meanwhile, Dhaka-10 AL lawmaker Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh resigned on December 29 to contest in the Dhaka South City Coiporation election. Taposh was elected mayor in DSCC polls.





















The Election Commission (EC) has decided in principle to introduce new methods of electioneering without posters and loud speakers in the upcoming elections.The EC is planning to introduce the new method in the upcoming Dhaka-10 by- election schedule to be held on March 21 experimentally. If it works properly, then the EC will gradually apply it in all election across the country, an EC official said.In this regard, the EC is going to hold a meeting today with the six aspirants including Awami League and BNP candidates for Dhaka-10 by-elections at 11:00am at the Election Training Institute in the city's Agargaon, returning officer of the polls GM Shahtab Uddin told Daily Observer on Saturday."'The EC led by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda will sit with the candidates of Dhaka-10 by-elections today and discuss electioneering without using posters and loud speakers,'" he said."We will seek opinions from the candidates about introducing the new method of election campaigning in polls. We will take their suggestions on the matter. If they agreed, we will introduce the new method from by-polls experimentally," he added.However, he said the EC will include new provisions in the electoral laws after success of it in the by-election."The EC will take a pilot project to stop using posters and loud speakers in thepolls after discussion with the candidates," he added.Primarily, the EC is thinking about alternative ways which include digital campaign, street rallies and things like that," he added."The new initiative will be implemented after the consensus between candidates and the EC, he said, adding that the EC would take opinion of candidates.Posters and loud speakers are polluting the environment. In the just held two Dhaka City Corporation polls, huge number of laminated posters, banners and loud speakers were used in election campaigning.Earlier, senior secretary of EC Md Alamgir told media that it is not possible to change the electoral code of conduct as it takes more time.The EC would discuss with the candidates of Dhaka-10 by-polls about alternative ways for holding their election campaign without using posters and loud speakers, he added.Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used in 117 polling stations of Dhaka-10 by-polls.The candidates are AL's Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin and BNP's Sheikh Rabiul Alam, Jatiya Party's Md Shahjahan, Bangladesh Muslim League's Khawaja Hasan Askari. Bangladesh Congress's Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury and PDP's Kazi Abdur Rahim have submitted their nomination paper.According to the EC, a total of 312, 281 voters will cast their votes in the bypolls.Meanwhile, Dhaka-10 AL lawmaker Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh resigned on December 29 to contest in the Dhaka South City Coiporation election. Taposh was elected mayor in DSCC polls.