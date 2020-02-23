Bangladeshi infected with coronavirus in UAE





The new cases in the UAE were detected in a 39-year-old Bangladeshi

national and a 34-year-old Filipino, both of whom had been in contact with a Chinese national diagnosed with the virus, the health ministry said in a statement. It said the two were in stable condition.

Iran's health authorities reported a sharp rise in confirmed cases and a fifth death on Saturday. In other developments, Tehran suspended religious pilgrimmage trips to Iraq, after Iraq on Thursday issued a three-day ban on Iranians from crossing the border.

Along with Iran, Italy and South Korea also reported new deaths on Saturday, leading to further alarm about the jump in infections outside China.

So far, 28 cases have been confirmed in Iran, including the five who died. People are being treated for the virus in at least four different cities, including Tehran, where some pharmacies had already run out of masks and hand sanitiser. Other cities are Qom, Arak and Rasht.

The virus loomed over a nationwide parliamentary election in Iran on Friday, Associated Press reported. Many voters went to the polls wearing face masks.

Iranian health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made Saturday's announcement for the latest figures on state TV, but did not specify when the fifth death occurred. Two people had died earlier Friday from Covid-19, the official name for the illness caused by virus.

He said that of the 10 newly detected cases, two were in the capital of Tehran and eight were in the city of Qom. That's where the first two elderly patients died on Wednesday. He said the two patients in the capital had visited Qom or had links with the city.

Minoo Mohraz, an Iranian health ministry official, had said Friday that the virus "possibly came from Chinese workers who work in Qom and traveled to China." She did not elaborate. A Chinese company has been building a solar power plant in Qom.

World Health Organisation officials have said that China's crackdown on parts of the country bought time for the rest of the world to prepare for the new virus. But as hot spots emerge around the globe, including in South Korea and Iran, there has been trouble finding the first patient who sparked each new cluster.

Qom is a popular religious destination and a centre of learning and religious studies for Shiite Muslims from inside Iran, as well as Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan and Azerbaijan.

Elsewhere in the region, Saudi Arabia announced that citizens and residents of the kingdom are not permitted to travel to Iran following the spread of the virus there. Anyone previously in Iran will only be permitted entry to the country after the 14-day incubation period of the virus has passed.

The decision, while not specifically mentioning Iranian nationals, directly impacts thousands of Iranians who travel to Makkah and Madinah for pilgrimages, effectively barring them from entry to Saudi Arabia.









The kingdom has already barred its citizens and residents from travel to China. -REUTERS





