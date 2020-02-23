

Ex-KU professor killed falling off train

Habildar Ohid Khan of Railway security force said Mizanur reached the railway station when a Benapole-bound train started to leave the station around 6:30 am.

He started running to catch the train and managed catch the handle of the train but unfortunately he fell down and got injured seriously, he said.









The professor was taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) where he succumbed to his injuries.



SM Atiar Rahman, acting director of Public Relations and Publication Department of the university, said Professor Mizanur left behind two daughters, wife and a host of relatives.

Meanwhile, the Khulna University authorities expressed deep shock at his death. -UNB A retired professor of Khulna University (KU) was killed falling off a running train on Saturday morning. The deceased was identified as Mizanur Rahman, 65, a retired professor of Soil, Water and Environment Discipline of the university.Habildar Ohid Khan of Railway security force said Mizanur reached the railway station when a Benapole-bound train started to leave the station around 6:30 am.He started running to catch the train and managed catch the handle of the train but unfortunately he fell down and got injured seriously, he said.The professor was taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) where he succumbed to his injuries.SM Atiar Rahman, acting director of Public Relations and Publication Department of the university, said Professor Mizanur left behind two daughters, wife and a host of relatives.Meanwhile, the Khulna University authorities expressed deep shock at his death. -UNB