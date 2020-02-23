Top terror Zeesan’s aide Shakil arrested



RAB produced Mazharul Islam alias Shakil, a close aide to top-listed criminal Zeesan Ahmed, before media after arresting him from Mohammadpur area in the capital on Saturday. photo : Observer

RAB claimed that Shakil is one of the key accomplices of Zeesan, a fugitive Bangladeshi terror who is now living in Dubai of United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Two foreign pistols and six rounds of bullets and two magazines were recovered from his possession.

Later, Shakil was presented to the media in the RAB conference hall at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon.

Director of RAB's Legal and Media wing Sarwar-bin-Kashem revealed the information while addressing a press conference.

Following the guidance of Zeesan, an Interpol enlisted criminal Shakil (35) came back to Dhaka recently to regain their control over underworld of the city.

The RAB official said, "Shakil came to the country from Dubai in January this year to re-establish his terrorist activities in Bangladesh with the help terrorist Zeesan."

"For this purpose, he was admitted to a government hospital in Dhaka. The purpose was to spread panic among people by creating unexpected occurrences in the hospital," he added.

Earlier RAB sources confirmed that, he was arrested from Mohammadpur Bus Stand area around 5am on Saturday morning.

Sarwar said Shakil fled to China in June 2016, four days after the assassination of Rajib, Joint Secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan South Jubo League.

He lived and worked at a cargo service until 2017 in China. Later, he shifted to Dubai in 2018 and resided in Dubai until January 2010.

Responding to a question about Zeesan's arrest Sarwar said, "We know through Interpol that Zeesan has been arrested. Process to bring him back is underway."





















