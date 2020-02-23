School for mentally challenged children in each dist soon

Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed on Saturday said schools for mentally challenged children will be established in each district and later in each upazila.

"Process is underway for establishing schools for mentally challenged children in each district and later such schools will be set up in each upazila," said the minister.

He informed this after inaugurating a building of Golap Khan Primary School of Golap Khan Trust at College intersection in Nageshwari upazila in Kurigram. -UNB





















