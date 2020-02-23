BNP policymakers discuss next course of action





The meeting that began at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office at 4pm ended at 8pm. However, the party leaders did not brief reporters about the outcome of the meeting.

A BNP standing committee member, wishing anonymity, said they elaborately discussed the legal issues regarding Khaleda's release from jail.

He said they also discussed what their party will do if Khaleda is granted bail or not granted bail.

The BNP policymakers said their meeting also discussed various issues relating to the elections to Chittagong City Corporation and by-polls to different parliamentary seats.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Moudud Ahmed, Jamiruddin Sircar, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Nazrul Islam Khan and Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury were present.

On Tuesday last, Khaleda filed a fresh petition with the High Court seeking bail in Zia Charitable Trust graft case, citing illness.

The HC bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq is scheduled to hear the petition on Sunday.

Khaleda has been in prison since February 8, 2018 as she was convicted in graft cases. -UNB















