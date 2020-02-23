Rizvi, nine others hurt as police baton-charge BNP procession





The procession was brought out from Mirpur Kitchen Market in the capital demanding immediate release of its chairman Khaleda Zia on Saturday.

BNP leaders claimed that its Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and some other leaders were injured during the police actions on the spot.

Witnesses said BNP leaders and activists after a human chain brought out the procession.

As they were moving towards Mirpur Section-11, police obstructed them and dispersed BNP leaders and activists charging batons, leaving Rizvi and nine others injured.

While talking to journalist after the incident, Rizvi said, it's not an anti-government procession. It was organized demanding release of our chairperson, who is now in jail without any trial.

Besides, Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddho Projonmo, a front organization of BNP, organized a human chain in front of Jatiya Press Club with the same demand for Khaleda Zia's unconditional release from jail.

















Ten persons, including BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, were injured as police baton-charged a procession of the party on Saturday.The procession was brought out from Mirpur Kitchen Market in the capital demanding immediate release of its chairman Khaleda Zia on Saturday.BNP leaders claimed that its Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and some other leaders were injured during the police actions on the spot.Witnesses said BNP leaders and activists after a human chain brought out the procession.As they were moving towards Mirpur Section-11, police obstructed them and dispersed BNP leaders and activists charging batons, leaving Rizvi and nine others injured.While talking to journalist after the incident, Rizvi said, it's not an anti-government procession. It was organized demanding release of our chairperson, who is now in jail without any trial.Besides, Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddho Projonmo, a front organization of BNP, organized a human chain in front of Jatiya Press Club with the same demand for Khaleda Zia's unconditional release from jail.