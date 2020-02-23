Video
Sunday, 23 February, 2020
HC rule upon breast feeding corner

Published : Sunday, 23 February, 2020

Dear Sir

Recently the High Court issued a ruling asking the government to explain why it should not be directed to take necessary steps to set up breast feeding corners and baby care corners at all mills and factories in the country within two months. Following a writ petition, the High Court on October 27, 2019 issued a rule upon the government to explain in four weeks as to why they should not be directed to take necessary steps to set up breastfeeding corners and baby care corners at all work places, shopping malls, airports, bus stops and railway stations across the country.

It is to be mentioned here that breast milk is the best natural food for any kid and it gives every baby more than just good nutrition. It has medical and psychological benefits for both of them. Timely breast feeding is very important for children's growth and future development.





It is absolutely true that the mothers feel very uneasy to feed their children at the workplaces and where there is no specific breast feeding and baby care corners. As per the HC rule, the authorities concern of the government should pay heed to establish breast feeding corners and baby care corners at required places.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



