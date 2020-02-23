Video
Sunday, 23 February, 2020, 3:34 PM
Sonam Kapoor lashes out at Ali Abbas Zafar for Mr India trilogy

Published : Sunday, 23 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Bollywood actress Sonam K Ahuja is not happy with the announcement of the remake of Mr. India by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar.
She finds it disrespectful since no one bothered to consult her actor-father Anil Kapoor, who featured in the original, and acclaimed director Shekhar Kapur, who helmed the popular 1987 movie.
Sonam took to social media to share a post expressing her displeasure at the news of Mr India remake.
"A lot of people have been me asking me about the "Mr India remake". Honestly, my father didn't even know that the film was being remade, we found about it through social media when Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted. It's quite disrespectful and underhanded, if it is true, since no one bothered to consult my father or Shekhar uncle - two people who played a major role in making the film what it was and is," Sonam wrote.
She said that it is important as her father was an important part of the film and the film in turn is a part of his legacy.
"It is sad because that was a film made with heart and hardwork and is very sentimental to my father, beyond commerce and announcements, it's a part of his legacy. I should hope that respect for someone's work and contribution is still as important to us as a big weekend at the box-office," she added.
Earlier this week, director Ali Abbas Zafar had announced the remake of the iconic Hindi film.
Zafar had tweeted: "Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!"
Shekhar Kapur had also expressed his concern on Twitter.
He had written, "No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film."    -India Today









