Sunday, 23 February, 2020, 3:34 PM
Faridur Reza Sagar turns 65

Published : Sunday, 23 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Culture Desk

Noted media personality Faridur Reza Sagar turned 65 on February 21. He is the founder and managing director of Channel i and Impress Telefilm.
Sagar, especially well-known among the children for his popular adventure series 'Chhoto Kaku', received Bangla Academy Award, Agrani Bank Literature Award, Euro Child Literature Award and Romena Afaz Memorial Gold Medal for his outstanding writings.
He was also involved with Bangladesh Television from its very beginning. His book titled 'Ek Jibone Television' has been incorporated as a textbook for the Communication and Journalism Department of Chittagong University. His four book series on the background and current state of television in Bangladesh was critically acclaimed.
Faridur Reza Sagar is one of the founding members of the Liberation War Museum and present executive member of Chhayanaut. He is also a charity member of Kendriya Kochikanchar Mela and various other socio-cultural organisations.
Sagar was born in Dhaka, to fiction writer Begum Rabea Khatun and film director Fazlul Haque. Fazlul Haque was the pioneer of photo journalism in the country and the editor of the country's first cine magazine 'Cinema', which was published in 1950. Fazlul Haque directed a children's film titled 'President'.
Sagar himself played the leading role in Bangladesh's first children's cinema made by his father. Since his childhood he has been involved with many children-friendly TV Shows on Bangladesh Television. He earned fame as a young presenter, programme conductor and involving with television programme since the inception of Bangladesh Television.
Sagar entered Bangladeshi film industry in 1966 as an actor, portraying lead role in first children's cinema in Bangladesh President. He also started writing literature, some mentionable publications are: A Story Bokk, Meghna-O-Galpa Buro, Meghna and Aladin's lamp, Meghna-O-Eti, Cox's Bazar Kakatua or Television, Jibober Shangee. He has written over fifty books for children. Adventure, mystery, travel, reminiscence, horror, Liberation War, science fiction - these are varieties of genres that he has in his bag of creativity, for children. He has written many scripts and dramas for children as well. He is the man who changed the image of the film industry who has solely produced at least 42 feature films.




While Bangladesh continues to face all sorts of complexities with party politics and rivalry, Sagar is found to be a neutralist. By his initiatives, he has made a neutral ground for open dialogues on Channel-i named Tritiyo Matra which is successfully going on air for the last years. Through the programme, he has made a common ground for opinion sharing among the political, economic, social leaders and the mass people. Through such he has made it easier for Bangladeshis around the world to watch their countries affairs on TV as well as express their views.
Sagar has been a lead initiator and patron for hundreds of other remarkable events throughout the country and with a variety of individuals or professionals, beyond media horizons. Though he is also a fine businessman; we see him being more remembered or referred to by the people of all levels of the society, as they say see him as a great man with a huge heart, a true friend and also amazingly innovative!


Faridur Reza Sagar turns 65
